Washington puts Brandon Scherff on IR

USA TODAY Sports

Washington will be without guard Brandon Scherff for at least the next three weeks.

The team announced that Scherff was being placed on injured reserve, because of the knee injury suffered Sunday against the Cardinals.

Scherff was diagnosed with an MCL sprain, so the three-plus week timeline makes sense.

To replace him on the roster, they promoted wide receiver Cam Sims from the practice squad.

Scherff’s playing out the season on the franchise tag and making a guaranteed $15 million, and will be a free agent next offseason.