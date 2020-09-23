49ers add Ziggy Ansah, Dion Jordan to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The 49ers put a pair of former first-round defensive linemen on injured reserve Wednesday, and replaced them with a pair of former first-round defensive linemen.

The team announced that Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were going on IR, after they tore their ACLs in last week’s win over the Jets.

To replace them on the 53-man roster, they signed Ezekiel Ansah to a one-year deal, and promoted Dion Jordan from the practice squad.

Despite the name recognition, it’s a significant drop-off for the 49ers.

Ansah ahd 2.5 sacks in 11 games for the Seahawks last year, after registering 48.0 sacks in six years with the Lions, who made him the fifth overall pick in 2013.

Jordan, the third overall pick in 2013 by the Dolphins, has 10.5 sacks in seven seasons. He’s also spent time with the Seahawks and Raiders.