Adam Gase hasn’t “necessarily felt” Jets practices are lacking

Getty Images

The Jets have fallen behind 21-3 in the first half of each of their games this season and that naturally leads to questions about how well the team is preparing during the practice week.

A couple of players shared answers about that topic in the wake of last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and both suggested the team’s practices haven’t been as productive as they should be.

Safety Bradley McDougald said on SNY said the team’s had “some slow practices and it correlates to the game and hasn’t had a “complete dominating week in practice” yet. Linebacker Avery Williamson was asked about McDougald’s comments on WFAN and said the team’s sessions “haven’t been as crisp” as they need to be.

Those comments made their way to head coach Adam Gase at Wednesday’s press conference. Gase said he heard from Williamson about his comments, but “nobody said anything during the week” despite what he called having an “open forum” for players to share their thoughts. Gase also said he doesn’t see the practice issue the same way as the players.

“I haven’t necessarily felt that,” Gase said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “When I watch our guys, I feel like guys are flying around. They’re chasing the ball. You’re always looking to improve in practice with everything from how you feel the speed of individual goes, all the drills that you’re doing, the routes versus air, team period, 7-on-7, scout team stuff, all those types of things. You’re always looking for ways to improve not only the speed and the tempo, it’s the execution as well. Everything is built to get better every day.”

The results haven’t shown the Jets getting better to this point, but perhaps this week’s practices will lead to a different outcome against the Colts.