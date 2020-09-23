Aldrick Rosas pleads no contest, gets three years of probation

Getty Images

Former New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas pleaded no contest to a trio of charges stemming from an car accident in June.

Via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Rosas received three years probation and no jail time from the plea agreement. Rosas did not contest charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended license. The plea comes with a 30-day suspended jail sentence should he violate the terms of his probation.

Rosas was alleged to have run a red light in Chico, Calif. at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle in the intersection. He then continued driving before his vehicle broke down. Officers found him bloodied and walking around a mile from the accident site.

The Giants cut Rosas in late July before the start of training camp. He was a Pro Bowl selection for the team in 2018.