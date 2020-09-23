Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes and Brett Favre have the same mental approach

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was an assistant coach in Green Bay for Brett Favre’s first seven years with the Packers, and Reid says he sees a lot of Favre in Patrick Mahomes.

Reid said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that when Mahomes rolled out and threw a beautiful deep ball to Tyreek Hill for a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Chargers, it was a reminder of the way Favre played the game: Improvising, looking to make a big play, and confident in his arm.

“They think alike when that football’s in their hand. It’s the same thought process. They both have phenomenal vision, like fighter pilot vision. They see everything. And then they’re going to rip your heart out. Every throw they’re going to gut you,” Reid said.

Favre is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, but Mahomes has accomplished so much already in his brief career that it’s easy to picture him having an even greater career than Favre. Reid knows he’s been lucky to coach both of them.