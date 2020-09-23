Byron Jones out for Dolphins Thursday, DeVante Parker set to play

Getty Images

The chances of Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones playing in Thursday night’s game against the Jaguars never looked good and now there’s no chance at all.

Jones was ruled out by the Dolphins on Wednesday after missing practice for the third straight day. Jones left last Sunday’s loss to the Bills early in the first half with a groin injury and he is also listed with an Achilles issue.

The news is better for wide receiver DeVante Parker. Parker’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for the last few weeks, but moved from limited to full participation on Wednesday. He’s set to play after not getting an injury designation from the team.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem is the only other player who did get a designation. He’s listed as doubtful with a pectoral injury.