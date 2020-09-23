Cam Akers, Malcolm Brown miss practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Rams believe that running back Malcolm Brown will be able to play despite a surgically-repaired pinky. They’re not sure whether running back Cam Akers will be able to play with separated rib cartilage.

For now, neither is able to practice.

Both tailbacks missed Wednesday’s session, the first of the week in advance of Sunday’s Week Three game at Buffalo.

Darrell Henderson presumably would get the start if both players can’t go. Unofficially, he’s listed as the backup to Brown and ahead of Akers on the depth chart.

In both games played this season, Akers got the start, and Henderson entered before Brown. Still, Brown participated in 60 percent of the snaps against the Cowboys, with Akers at 33 percent and Henderson at seven percent. Against the Eagles, Brown participated in 54 percent of the snaps, with Henderson at 42 percent and Akers (due to his rib injury) at four percent.