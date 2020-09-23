Cardinals add Jaron Brown to practice squad

Getty Images

Jaron Brown is back in Arizona.

Brown, who made the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2013 and ended up playing five seasons in Arizona, signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad today.

In past seasons, Brown wouldn’t have been eligible for the practice squad, which was originally intended for inexperienced players only. But this year the NFL relaxed practice squad rules, making experienced veterans eligible as well.

Brown caught 86 passes for 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns in five seasons with the Cardinals, and he also played a lot on special teams. He played for the Seahawks in 2018 and 2019 and was briefly with the 49ers this offseason.