Cowboys to be without Chidobe Awuzie for multiple weeks

The Cowboys will be without cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for a while.

Awuzie hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Falcons and head coach Mike McCarthy said at his Wednesday press conference that he will miss multiple weeks as a result. That could land him on the injured reserve list, but no move has been made at this point.

Awuzie had three tackles and an interception in the first two weeks of the season.

The injury leaves the Cowboys with two cornerbacks on the sidelines. Anthony Brown was placed on injured reserve ahead of the game against Atlanta, so Trevon Diggs, Daryl Worley, C.J. Goodwin, Brandon Carr and Jourdan Lewis will be asked to do more.

Cornerback isn’t the only area where the Cowboys are dealing with multiple injuries. They’re also short at linebacker and offensive tackle as they prepare for a road game in Seattle.