Dan Quinn: No changes to our defensive process

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn made a change to the operations on the defensive side of his coaching staff this season by installing Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator.

While Morris is the coordinator, he shares responsibilities for calling plays with linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich and that arrangement is under some scrutiny after the first two weeks of the season. The Falcons have surrendered 78 points and 953 yards in a pair of losses, but head coach Dan Quinn said he isn’t planning a change in operations.

“No,” Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “No changes. I’m involved in all of the defensive calls and all of the preparation as well. . . . Well, I didn’t say it’s going to remain as it is from our performance, but in terms of the process that we go through I have a lot of confidence in the staff. I have a lot of confidence in the players that we will get the performances that we are looking for.”

A 6-2 close after starting last season 1-7 helped convince Falcons owner Arthur Blank to stay the course with Quinn as the head coach, but the reaction to another start like that may not show the same restraint.