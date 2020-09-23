Davante Adams: “Too early to tell” if I can play this week

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t make wide receiver Davante Adams‘ hamstring injury sound overly serious when he spoke to reporters earlier this week, but he also didn’t rule Adams in for this Sunday’s game against the Saints.

LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice that Adams would not participate in the session, but suggested that the wideout would not need to practice this week in order to play if he’s feeling well. Adams said that he’s progressed since Sunday and that all involved will see how the rest of the week goes before making any decisions.

“It’s too early to tell,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “It’s feeling better. I think we’re making good progress every day. But we’re just going to wait it out and see. It’ll probably be a decision that’s made later in the week most likely, just to get a full assessment, give me the full amount of time I need to get right, to a real comfortable spot. Obviously I don’t think we’re there just yet, but we’re making great strides on the way there.”

Adams had a huge Week One with 14 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He added three catches for 36 yards before getting hurt last weekend.