Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster don’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Steelers were missing their top two receivers at Wednesday’s practice.

Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster were both on the sideline as the team began their on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Texans. Johnson is listed with a toe injury and Smith-Schuster has a knee issue, but head coach Mike Tomlin suggested neither ailment should impact their availbility for the weekend.

“Guys could be limited in the early portions of the week, but I doubt it will be significant in terms of their availability,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website.

Tomlin said earlier in the week that right guard David DeCastro would practice after missing the first two games with a knee injury. He was a full participant on Wednesday and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee) joined Johnson and Smith-Schuster in missing practice.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive end Cam Heyward, center Maurkice Pouncey, and defensive end Stefon Tuitt all got rest days to kick off the week.