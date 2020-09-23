Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams honors

Getty Images

Harrison Butker having to hit the game-winning field goal in overtime three times deserved some extra praise.

The Chiefs kicker was named AFC special teams player of the week, for his cool against the Chargers in overtime.

The game-winning kick was initially good from 53, but a penalty pushed it back. He then hit the 58-yarder, but a Chargers timeout forced him to do it again.

He also hit a 58-yarder earlier in the game, and has proven to be able to hold his own on a team with a high-octane offense.