Jack Conklin “ready to go” after missing Week Two

Getty Images

The Browns are set to get right tackle Jack Conklin back in the lineup after he missed Week Two with an ankle injury.

Conklin was active for the Thursday night win against the Bengals, but Chris Hubbard got the start and played the entire game. He took part in practice on a limited basis Wednesday and said the extra time off did him well.

“Having those 10 days, that was fantastic for my ankle, and I am feeling great,” Conklin said, via the team’s website. “I am ready to go.”

Cornerbacks Greedy Williams (shoulder) and Kevin Johnson (liver) joined Conklin, center JC Tretter (knee) and linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) as limited participants. Defensive ends Olivier Vernon (abdomen) and Adrian Clayborn (hip) joined linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) as non-participants as the Browns worked to prepare to face Washington.