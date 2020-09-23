Jarran Reed, Benson Mayowa miss practice for Seahawks

Getty Images

After losing Bruce Irvin for the season to a torn ACL on Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks had three members of their remaining defensive line held out of practice on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back), and defensive ends Benson Mayowa (groin) and Rasheem Green (neck) were among five players that did not practice for Seattle. Left tackle Duane Brown (knee/foot) and linebacker Cody Barton (quadriceps) also did not practice.

Green is dealing with a stinger sustained in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons and has not yet been cleared to return to action.

“We haven’t turned the corner yet,” head coach Pete Carroll said of Green. “We’ll have to see as this week goes on if he improves enough where he’ll be able to play this week. He’s not feeling that bad, but he still has a little something going on. We have to wait through it and see which day it turns. We won’t know till later in the week.

Carroll didn’t speak about the significance of the injuries to the other four players prior to practice on Wednesday, but all four finished last Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Reed and Barton were both on the field for the final stop of Cam Newton. Brown was injured on the second offensive snap of the game when guard Mike Iupati fell on his right foot. He returned to the game after missing about a series of snaps.

Backup tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral), tight end Will Dissly (Achilles), and cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Neiko Thorpe (hip) were limited.

Ogbuehi is expected to be available this week after missing the first two games of the season.