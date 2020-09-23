Joe Flacco has full practice for first time

USA TODAY Sports

In early August, after a visit to the neck surgeon, Joe Flacco was expected to return in mid-September. It’s mid-September (or late September) and the Jets backup quarterback is back.

Flacco had a full practice for the first time this season. He has full medical clearance to return to action.

Flacco underwent neck surgery in April. The Jets signed Flacco to a one-year deal in May, knowing he still was a few weeks from receiving the OK for contact.

The Jets were without receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), offensive lineman Connor McGovern (hamstring), defensive lineman Steve McLendon (not injury related), receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) at Wednesday’s pratice.

Running back Kalen Ballage (rib), offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (shoulder), defensive back Ashtyn Davis (groin), offensive lineman George Fant (concussion), defensive babck Nate Hairston (hip), receiver Chris Hogan (rib) and running back La’Mical Perine (ankle) were limited.

Davis and Fant were new additions to the injury report.