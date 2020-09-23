Josh Allen named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Playing the Dolphins has resulted in some big days for Josh Allen, but Sunday might have been the biggest.

The Bills quarterback was named AFC offensive player of the week for his 417-yard, four-touchdown outburst against the Dolphins.

It’s his third player of the week honor, with all of them coming against Miami.

He posted a 147.0 passer rating in the comeback win, and is quickly proving to be one of the more exciting quarterbacks in the league.

His 729 passing yards this season leads the league.