Josh Lambo out for Thursday, headed for injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jaguars added kicker Josh Lambo to their injury report on Tuesday and we learned on Wednesday that he’ll be out of action for at least the next three games.

Lambo has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game because of a hip injury and head coach Doug Marrone said at his press conference that Lambo will be placed on injured reserve. Marrone said Brandon Wright will be promoted from the practice squad to fill Lambo’s role.

Wright was 12-of-18 on field goals and 48-of-49 on extra points at Georgia State last season. Lambo is 3-of-3 on field goals and 6-of-7 on extra points so far this season.

The Jaguars have also ruled center Brandon Linder out with a knee injury. Wide receiver DJ Chark is listed as questionable with chest and back injuries.