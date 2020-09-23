Justin Herbert is expected to start on Sunday

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is still referring to Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback, when healthy. But this week, Justin Herbert is expected to start again.

Herbert is slated to start again on Sunday against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor is still recuperating from a pregame injury on Sunday, when the team doctor gave him a painkilling injection for a chest injury and accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung.

Herbert played surprisingly well against the Chiefs, especially for a rookie who only found out he was starting a few minutes before the game. Now Herbert will get a full week to prepare for the Panthers.