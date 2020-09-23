Lions DC Cory Undlin: Let’s not panic

Getty Images

The Lions are off to an 0-2 start despite holding leads of at least 11 points in each of their first two games and the defense has allowed 56 points over the last five quarters.

Neither of those things inspire much confidence about the direction of a team coming off of a 3-12-1 season, which may be part of the reason why defensive coordinator Cory Undlin is cautioning against looking back as the team prepares for Week Three. Undlin said he wants “blinders on” for a unit that has plenty of games left on the schedule.

“My attack and my vision for these guys is always the same,” Undlin said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “I believe in them. We have good players. I don’t have any doubt. Have we played the best we can play? Obviously not. We’re 0-2. But at this point right now coming up to the third game, we have 14 games left. So let’s not panic, all right? Let’s not forget that we haven’t played great, I haven’t coached good enough. Let’s not forget that.”

The Cardinals are next up for the Lions and Undlin’s going to need to find the right mix of coaching and execution if they’re going to throw cold water on Kyler Murray‘s hot start to the regular season. Failing to do so might not lead to panic, although whether that’s because it’s September or because expectations are low for the Lions would be up to the beholder.