Michael Dickson snags NFC special teams player of the week

Russell Wilson‘s five touchdown passes and the Seattle defense stuffing Cam Newton on the final play of the game were the headlines after the Seahawks beat the Patriots 35-30 last Sunday night, but punter Michael Dickson‘s work didn’t go unnoticed by the NFL.

Dickson has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week. He averaged 50 yards a punt and forced the Patriots to start three of their drives inside their own 10-yard-line.

It’s the second time that Dickson has taken the weekly honors in the conference. He was also honored after Week Eight of the 2018 season.

Dickson is averaging 48.9 yards per kick over the first two weeks.