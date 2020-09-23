NFL, ESPN have no comment on Monday night TV cart collision

Posted by Mike Florio on September 23, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT
Monday night’s first-ever NFL game in Las Vegas included the kind of gamble that never should be made in the vicinity of a football field.

An ESPN camera cart inched too close to the action, and a pair of Raiders collided with it. Safety Johnathan Abram seemed to be knocked out after colliding with the base of the device. Cornerback Damon Arnette briefly got his neck caught in a curved piece of material attached to the front of the cart.

The NFL officially has no comment on the incident. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the league’s broadcasting department has addressed the situation with ESPN.

This implies that it was ESPN’s fault, and that’s been the popular reaction to the situation. However, look at the video of the incident. The ESPN cart was clearly behind the yellow line that represents the boundary for the motorized camera truck.

ESPN likewise had no comment on the situation. However, it’s expected that ESPN will evaluate its procedures in order to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Apparently, the boundary created by the dotted yellow line doesn’t always indicate that it’s a safe distance, and in those situations the networks may have to decide on their own to take other steps to minimize the risk of a collision.

10 responses to “NFL, ESPN have no comment on Monday night TV cart collision

  1. Its not like they had an ENTIRE stadium they could have put that camera. Nah lets put it 6 yards from the endzone sideline no one ever goes there. . .

  2. nothing was also mentioned about all the wires or electrical cord or whatever it was out on the field in weeks one game against the panthers as well. Players untangling themselves and nobody said a peep about it, not even the players.

    Go Raiders!

  4. I’ve never understood why the NFL and its broadcast partners are reluctant to fly the sky cams directly overhead of goal line plays looking straight down. That vantage point combined with the side angles would provide conclusive video evidence of a player crossing the goal line. Nothing is more cumbersome than watching two officials run towards the pile trying to determine where the ball carrier is and whether the ball itself is across the line. its a terrible look and archaeic given today’s technology

  6. On another note, In the games I have watched so far, not one coach has challenged a spotting of the football, with a measurement … These Zebras seem to call a first down way too quick, especially since the television colored line is unofficial and on third downs, it can hurt the defense. Call for measurements on close spots head coaches !

  8. It’s obvious that the cart was to close to the field. A safe distance anywhere else isn’t safe inside 10 yards of the end zone.

  10. I can use Google Earth and see my BBQ in my backyard. So there has got to be a better way for placing cameras inside a building.

