NFL, ESPN have no comment on Monday night TV cart collision

Getty Images

Monday night’s first-ever NFL game in Las Vegas included the kind of gamble that never should be made in the vicinity of a football field.

An ESPN camera cart inched too close to the action, and a pair of Raiders collided with it. Safety Johnathan Abram seemed to be knocked out after colliding with the base of the device. Cornerback Damon Arnette briefly got his neck caught in a curved piece of material attached to the front of the cart.

The NFL officially has no comment on the incident. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the league’s broadcasting department has addressed the situation with ESPN.

This implies that it was ESPN’s fault, and that’s been the popular reaction to the situation. However, look at the video of the incident. The ESPN cart was clearly behind the yellow line that represents the boundary for the motorized camera truck.

ESPN likewise had no comment on the situation. However, it’s expected that ESPN will evaluate its procedures in order to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Apparently, the boundary created by the dotted yellow line doesn’t always indicate that it’s a safe distance, and in those situations the networks may have to decide on their own to take other steps to minimize the risk of a collision.