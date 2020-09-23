NFL season off to highest-scoring start ever

Getty Images

More points and more touchdowns have been scored in the first two weeks of this season than in any opening two weeks in NFL history.

So far this season, NFL teams have scored a combined 1,611 points. That breaks the previous record of 1,556 points scored in the first two weeks of the 2012 NFL season. Over 32 games, that works out to 1.7 points per game higher than the previous record.

NFL teams have also scored a combined 186 touchdowns this season. That breaks the previous record of 174 touchdowns scored in the first two weeks of the 2018 season.

It appears that after this most unusual of offseasons, with no preseason and limited time at team facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL offenses are ahead of defenses. It also helps that NFL officials have been calling fewer penalties, particularly offensive holding penalties.

Fans tend to prefer higher-scoring games, so there will be few complaints if scoring records continue to fall.