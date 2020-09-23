NFLPA confirms initiation of investigation over Tyrod Taylor injection mishap

Getty Images

Sunday’s painkiller mishap will have potential consequences. For now, the incident that resulted in Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor‘s lung being punctured by a needle gone awry will be investigated by Taylor’s union.

NFL Players Association spokesman George Atallah has confirmed via Twitter that a probe has commenced.

“Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts,” Atallah said. “An investigation has been initiated.”

Where the investigation leads remains to be seen. Liability questions also will arise.

The team’s responsibility likely will be limited by the devices available in the labor deal. The doctor, if not a team employee but merely an outside practitioner hired to provide medical services, could have separate exposure.

The good news is that Taylor avoided a serious health consequence. The bad news is that the mistake cost him one start, and reportedly will cost him another. Depending on how rookie Justin Herbert plays, it could end up costing Taylor his starting job.