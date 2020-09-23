N’Keal Harry: Quandre Diggs reached out, helmet-to-helmet hit was unintentional

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry on Sunday, but there’s no personal animosity between the two players.

Harry said Diggs contacted him to say he wasn’t trying to target his head, and Harry had no hard feelings.

“He made it clear he was not trying to hurt me,” Harry said, via NBC Sports Northwest. “It was not intentional. When it happened, I did not think it was intentional. I know out on the field stuff happens super, super quickly. I never felt like it was intentional. It was just one of those football plays. I had already kind of figured he wasn’t trying to do that. Him reaching out definitely meant a lot in the same regard.”

Diggs wrote on Twitter that he never intends to hurt anyone. Diggs is expected to be fined but not suspended for the hit.