No practice for Michael Thomas, in estimation

Getty Images

When the Saints didn’t place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve, the non-move implied that he’d be back within three weeks. And he very well may be. For now, however, he’s still not back at practice.

If the Saints had practiced.

The high-ankle sprain suffered by Thomas in Week One against the Buccaneers would have kept Thomas from practicing on Wednesday. They didn’t practice, given the game played on Monday night in Las Vegas; instead, they issued a report merely estimating player participation.

Also not practicing, if the Saints had practiced, were defensive tackle Malcom Brown (foot), defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow), and linebacker Chase Hansen (hip).

Tackle Terron Armstead (groin) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (groin) would have practiced on a limited basis.

The 1-1 Saints host the 2-0 Packers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.