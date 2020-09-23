Report: Painkilling injection punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung

Getty Images

We heard that Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was a last-second scratch from last Sunday’s game against the Chiefs because he had complications from a painkilling injection he was taking due to injured ribs.

More information about those complications came to light in a Wednesday report. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Taylor’s lung was punctured when the team’s doctor was administering the injection. Schefter adds that the NFLPA is looking into what happened.

Taylor had to go to the hospital as a result of the mistake and has since been released. Head coach Anthony Lynn said earlier this week that the quarterback was progressing well in his recovery.

Lynn also said that Taylor is going to be the team’s starter over rookie Justin Herbert if he’s 100 percent. Wednesday’s report creates doubt that he’ll be back to that point by Sunday’s game against the Panthers and more good outings for Herbert could lead to a change in plans from the coach. That would make an already painful situation that much worse for Taylor.