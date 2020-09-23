Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial hair barbs

USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick may have found a hole in Jaguars counterpart Gardner Minshew‘s game.

His facial hair game, at least.

Via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, the luxuriously bearded Fitzpatrick took a little shot at the young Jaguars quarterback.

“The mustache versus the beard, I think the beard is a cooler look,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think guys that grow mustaches a lot of times have patchy sides for their beards, so they just stick with the mustache.”

Minshew defended the honor of his style, while getting a shot of his own in.

“I’ll let mine speak for itself,” Minshew said. “But I think I’ve shown I can grow a beard with no patchy sides. I’m gonna have respect for my elders. Especially when they’re much, much elder.”

That could be as simple as generational differences, as the younger kids may prefer what Minshew has going on.

“A lot of guys tries to do what Gardner does, but it just doesn’t look right,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen said. “I feel like everybody can rock a nice beard. I have a nice beard, it’s not like his.”

He’s incorrect on that front. Not just anyone can grow a beard like Fitzpatrick, and we’ll see on Thursday which one prevails. (Though we should bring former Titans president Steve Underwood out of retirement to declare a winner.)