Ryan Tannehill has won over his teammates with his toughness

USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill spotted Adam Humphries running free just as Josh Allen was getting ready to unload on the Titans quarterback. Tannehill steeled himself for the hit as he released the ball, knowing he had a touchdown.

“And One,” Tannehill yelled before Humphries even secured the 18-yard touchdown pass. Tannehill, of course, was referring to a foul on a made shot in basketball.

“That was bad ass,” Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said of Tannehill’s reaction, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “That was cool. I was right there, and I didn’t watch Hump score. I watched Tannehill and his reaction, and he was kind of looking, looking and gave the ‘And One.’ It was solid, man. It was pretty cool. We have a lot of confidence in Ryan, and Ryan has a lot of confidence in us the way he stands on the pocket.”

Guard Rodger Saffold let the media in on Tannehill’s reaction after Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars. Tannehill downplayed it Wednesday, saying he was “just out there having fun.”

“I don’t really do it for a reaction or anything,” Tannehill said. “It’s just me being myself, trying to lead, and having fun and making plays. And I’m going to continue to do that.”

Tannehill has won over his teammates with his toughness.

“Tannehill is as tough as they come, man,” Lewan said.