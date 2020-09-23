Seahawks put Bruce Irvin, Marquise Blair and Phillip Dorsett on IR

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks lost a couple of players for the season in last Sunday night’s win over the Patriots and they took them off the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Seattle announced that linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety Marquise Blair have both been placed on injured reserve. Both players tore their ACL in the win over New England.

The Seahawks also placed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve. All three players can return after three weeks on the list, although Dorsett, who has a foot injury, is the only player for whom that’s a consideration.

Cornerback Linden Stephens and defensive tackle Anthony Rush were promoted from the practice squad to fill a couple of the open spots. Stephens played in three games for the Dolphins last year while Rush was called up to play 15 defensive snaps against New England before returning to the practice squad after the game.

The Seahawks now have one open spot on their 53-man roster.