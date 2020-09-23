Sterling Shepard not expected to play this week

Getty Images

It looks like running back Saquon Barkley won’t be the only Giants offensive starter missing from the lineup against the 49ers this Sunday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a turf toe injury in the first quarter of last Sunday’s loss and went for tests earlier this week to determine the severity. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will miss the matchup with the Niners and there’s no word on the outlook beyond this weekend.

Shepard has eight catches for 76 yards on the season. He’s been targeted 10 times by Daniel Jones, which puts him behind Darius Slayton and Evan Engram.

Slayton, Golden Tate, Damion Ratley, and C.J. Board are expected to be on hand at wideout for the Giants this week.