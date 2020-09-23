T.J. Watt named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

There will be three Watts on the field this week, but only one of them will have a weekly award to brag about.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his punishment of Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel.

Watt had 2.5 sacks after starter Drew Lock left the game, helping the Steelers to a 26-21 win.

He also had four quarterback hits and four tackles, and now has 37 career sacks (fourth in the league since he was drafted in 2017).

This week, he and his brother (Steelers fullback Derek Watt) get to see their brother J.J. and the Texans.