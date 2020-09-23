Tarik Cohen says he “left money on the plate” for Allen Robinson

Getty Images

Running back Tarik Cohen landed a three-year contract extension with the Bears last weekend and the timing came as a bit of a surprise since the focus had been on wide receiver Allen Robinson‘s push for a new deal.

Cohen said some of his focus was on Robinson while he was closing in on an agreement with the Bears and that it wound up impacting the eventual size of that agreement.

“Regardless of whether I got mine or not, it’s definitely time for him to get his,” Cohen said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I even left some money on the plate. I took less so he could get more, so to say. I would definitely love to see my boy get extended. It means a lot to the team.”

It’s impossible to confirm whether Cohen took less without being at the negotiating table, but the $17.25 million contract shouldn’t be a major obstacle to getting something done with Robinson if that’s the way the Bears choose to go.