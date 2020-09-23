Tevin Coleman to miss four weeks

Getty Images

The 49ers put a pair of defensive lineman on injured reserve Wednesday, and they could have company soon.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers think running back Tevin Coleman will be out around four weeks with his knee injury, so a trip to the short-term IR is likely.

Putting him on IR would mean he’d miss at least three games.

The 49ers will likely also be without running back Raheem Mostert this week, though his injury isn’t believed to be as serious. That leaves Jerick McKinnon and Jeffery Wilson in the backfield, unless they make a roster move.

The 49ers put defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas on IR earlier today, after they suffered season-ending ACL tears last week.