Titans promote Jeremy McNichols, put Senorise Perry on IR

Getty Images

The Titans made a change to the back end of their running back depth chart on Wednesday.

The team announced that Jeremy McNichols has been promoted from the practice squad. Senorise Perry was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

McNichols has played in the first two games of this season after temporary call-ups from the practice squad. He has two carries for seven yards in those contests. He also played one game for Tennessee in 2018 and has seen time with the 49ers, Colts and Jaguars since entering the league.

Perry had two carries for nine yards in the first two weeks. He was also credited with one tackle on special teams.