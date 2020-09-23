Trent Williams admits he will have turf on his mind Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

No team — not even the Broncos — have had as many injuries as the 49ers have. It has become a daily dose of bad news for San Francisco.

Running back Tevin Coleman was the latest addition, with news he will miss around four weeks with a knee injury.

The 49ers have questioned the condition of the field turf at MetLife Stadium, and they play a second consecutive game there Sunday. Left tackle Trent Williams said it will be hard to forget what happened in Week Two against the Jets.

“I’d be lying to tell you we’re not going to be thinking about it or it’s not going to go across our minds,” Williams said Wednesday, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “But when you’ve got 300-pound linemen in front of you that’s trying to put you on your back, I think the surface falls on the back burner.”

Giants coach Joe Judge dismissed concerns about the field condition during his news conference with the San Francisco media Wednesday.

But 49ers players described the new field turf as sticky, thick or spongy. Williams called it “tricky” and needs some wear on it.

“Obviously with seeing people go down, and feeling that turf knowing where it’s at as a playing surface, you do get a little nervous, but I just pray before the game and take it in,” Williams said. “I’m going to go out there and give it my all and whatever happens, happens I guess.”