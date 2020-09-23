Trevon Diggs sat out practice with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys have a tough enough task facing Russell Wilson. Their defense ranks 25th in the NFL in yards allowed after facing Jared Goff and Matt Ryan, and the Cowboys have only two sacks.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said earlier Wednesday that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) will miss multiple weeks.

The Cowboys started Anthony Brown, Awuzie and rookie Trevon Diggs at corner in Week One with Jourdan Lewis inactive because of injury. In Week Two, it was Awuzie, Diggs and Lewis with Brown placed on injured reserve.

The practice report brought more bad news with Diggs listed as a non-participant with a shoulder injury.

Veteran Brandon Carr, who played 17 defensive snaps Sunday after not playing the season opener, likely has a bigger role this week. Carr has practiced at both corner and safety.

“We’re looking to get Brandon involved,” McCarthy said. “Obviously with his experience, he brings a vast skill set to us. He’ll be working at both positions, but we’ll definitely be more focused on corner.”

The Cowboys also were without pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (knee/personal matter) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) at Wednesday’s practice.