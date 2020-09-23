Trey Flowers: Breonna Taylor could spark new wave of sports protests

Getty Images

The decision of a Kentucky grand jury to not indict the officers who killed Breonna Taylor could spark a new wave of protests in the sports world.

Lions defensive end Trey Flowers addressed the possibility on Wednesday.

“It could lead to whatever it leads to,” Flowers said, via the Detroit Free Press. “It’s just as far as what people feel and how people feel as far as what can be affected, so I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Flowers said that the topic of the grand jury decision had not yet been raised by the team. He said that the players possibly will address it on Thursday.

The August shooting of Jacob Blake prompted an unprecedented boycott (legally known as a wildcat strike) in the NBA and elsewhere. At the time, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suggested that the Seahawks wouldn’t have played if games had been scheduled for that weekend.

The Lions became the first team to take action after the shooting of Jacob Blake, shutting down practice two days after the incident.