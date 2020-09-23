USF pauses football after playing Notre Dame amid COVID-19 concerns

Getty Images

Notre Dame has postponed its next game because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, and now Notre Dame’s last opponent has concerns as well.

USF has announced it will pause all football activities while awaiting results of testing on Wednesday. USF played Notre Dame on Saturday and wants to make sure it doesn’t have an outbreak on its own team, so practice is off at least until results of testing done this morning are returned.

Although USF’s players all tested negative both on Friday and on Monday, the school said it was showing “an abundance of caution.”

The situation at USF points to the value of the daily testing that the NFL uses, as more frequent testing makes it more feasible to isolate a positive player immediately, before there’s a chance of him spreading the virus to other players, either on his own team or on an opposing team.