Vic Fangio on fine for not wearing mask: I’m going to have to do better

Getty Images

Vic Fangio considered using a face shield, like the one Chiefs coach Andy Reid wore in the season opener. He didn’t.

Instead, the Broncos coach now is reconsidering that after a $100,000 fine from the NFL for not wearing a face covering on the sideline Sunday.

“There’s no mystery of what happened or why it happened,” Fangio said Wednesday. “I just have to be better with it, and continue to do a better job at pulling it back up when I have reason to pull it down.”

The NFL issued a warning after several coaches failed to comply with the sideline protocols in Week One. The league fined five coaches, including Fangio, after Week Two. The five coaches’ teams were docked $250,000 each.

“The league determines the fine amounts, and we abide by them, and that’s it,” Fangio said when asked if the fine was excessive.

Fangio vows to do better this week.

“I’m going to have to do better with that,” Fangio said. “What happens during the game, I’m calling the defenses, and I have to pull it down to communicate that so it can be sent into the players. When the officials come over and talk to me, they pull their masks down. I pull my down to talk to them. When I have my mask up after 8 to 10 seconds, it starts fogging my glasses. I have to pull it down. All those times where I pull it down, I have to do better at getting it back up, more than I have been. But it’s all been subconsciously happening during the game.”