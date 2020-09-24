A.J. Green still knocking off the rust

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is looking for more explosive plays through the air in the weeks to come and one way to generate them might be for wide receiver A.J. Green to get rolling.

Green didn’t play at all last season after hurting his ankle in the team’s first practice of training camp and he said Thursday that he’s still working to get back into optimal playing condition. He’s also still getting used to playing in head coach Zac Taylor’s system after being limited to an observer’s role last year.

“I’m still rusty. I’m still learning this system,” Green said, via Ben Baby of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Green has eight catches for 80 yards in the first two games of the season. A ninth catch that would have won their Week One game against the Chargers was waved off when Green was penalized for offensive pass interference.