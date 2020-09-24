Alshon Jeffery taking part in Eagles practice

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery‘s bid to return to the lineup took a step forward on Thursday.

According to multiple reporters watching the open section of Eagles practice, Jeffery is wearing a helmet, working in individual drills and catching passes. It’s the first time that Jeffery has taken part in a practice session since going on injured reserve last December with a foot injury.

Jeffery spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list because of that injury, but was moved to the active roster at the cut to 53 players. If he’d stayed on the list, he would have been ineligible to play or practice in the first six weeks of the season so the move was a sign that the Eagles expected him back before that point.

Thursday’s return to practice suggests that will indeed be the case and, given Jalen Reagor‘s thumb injury, the timing of the development is good for the Eagles.