The Bears lost a veteran in the middle of the defensive line, and replaced him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins suffered a torn ligament in his thumb, and will miss several games. That makes a stint on IR likely for the 31-year-old.

To help fill the void, the Bears are signing nose tackle Daniel McCullers from the Steelers practice squad.

The 6-foot-7, 352-pound McCullers has been with the Steelers since 2014, appearing in 73 career games.