Broncos promoting safety P.J. Locke from practice squad

The Broncos have been hard-hit by injuries so far this season, and they’re taking steps now to backfill the roster.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, they’re promoting safety P.J. Locke from the practice squad.

Locke went to camp with the Steelers last year.

They have plenty of roster work to do, after putting linebacker Mark Barron and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker on IR earlier this morning, along with defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and wide receiver Courtland Sutton earlier this week.

They had previously lost linebacker Von Miller and cornerback A.J. Bouye to IR, and are keeping quarterback Drew Lock and running back Phillip Lindsay on the roster despite injuries.