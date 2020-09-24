Broncos put Mark Barron, DeMarcus Walker on IR

Getty Images

The Broncos opened up a pair of spots on their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Linebacker Mark Barron and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker were placed on injured reserve. The team placed defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and wide receiver Courtland Sutton on the list earlier this week, so they now have four spots to fill on the active roster.

Barron hurt his hamstring after signing with the team in August and didn’t play in either of the team’s first two games. Walker suffered a calf injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

The Broncos already had linebacker Von Miller and cornerback A.J. Bouye on injured reserve while quarterback Drew Lock and running back Phillip Lindsay remain on the active roster while injured. It adds up to a lot of missing pieces for this weekend’s game against the Buccaneers.