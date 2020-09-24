Cam Robinson ejected for contact with an official

Getty Images

Things are not going well for the Jaguars.

Not only are they behind 28-7, but they have lost to their left tackle.

Officials ejected Cam Robinson with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira questioned the ejection.

Robinson was in the bottom of a pile after Kyle Van Noy forced a Gardner Minshew fumble on a sack. Robinson first shoved the arm of Dolphins cornerback Jamal Perry and then appeared to inadvertently shove the arm of an official, not knowing it was down judge Danny Short.

Robinson was incredulous when they announced his ejection. Will Richardson replaced him.

The Dolphins used the short field for their fourth touchdown, with Ryan Fitzpatrick getting the final yard in a four-play, 5-yard touchdown drive.