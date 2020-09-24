Charvarius Ward back at practice for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs may have cornerback Charvarius Ward back in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Ravens.

Ward broke his hand in the season opener and didn’t practice at all last week before sitting out the team’s Week Two overtime win over the Chargers. He returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday, however, and two more days of practice could open the door to his return to action.

Rashad Fenton and L’Jarius Sneed started at corner against the Chargers and the Chiefs usually used three safeties to flesh out their nickel packages.

Sammy Watkins (concussion/neck) and defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) didn’t practice on Thursday. Running back Darrel Williams (ankle) joined Ward in the limited category.