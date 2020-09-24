Dak Prescott calls decision in Breonna Taylor case “disgusting”

Getty Images

NFL players are becoming more and more willing to speak their minds on matters of social justice. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the face of America’s Team, didn’t hesitate to express his views regarding the decision by prosecutors in Louisville to not charge any of the police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

“That’s disgusting,” Prescott told reporters on Thursday. “I don’t understand that one at all. There’s a lot of things in this country that I don’t understand that we’re looking at right now. It’s about us to educate ourselves, about us getting registered to vote and going out there and doing that. And making sure that we’re educated on who we’re voting for and what they’re going to do while they’re in office.

“That’s one of the biggest things I say we’ve taken a step as a team is trying to just talk about that, the importance to vote, the importance for our voices to be heard throughout our community and be leaders there. That’s simply unacceptable and don’t understand an officer not being charged in that case.”

Multiple players have expressed disagreement with the decision in the Breonna Taylor case. It remains to be seen whether the situation results in new or different protests by players before the Week Three slate of games.