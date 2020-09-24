Damon Harrison visiting Seahawks next week

Getty Images

The Seahawks are looking at a potentially big addition to their ailing defensive line.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Lions, Giants, and Jets defensive tackle Damon Harrison is visiting the Seahawks next week after contemplating retirement.

The man known as “Snacks” reportedly also had interest from the Bears, Packers, and Bengals.

The Seahawks could could certainly use the help, as defensive tackle Poona Ford is their only healthy starter on the defensive line at the moment.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed popped up on the injury report with a back problem, and defensive end Benson Mayowa has a groin injury. They also lost pass-rusher Bruce Irvin to a season-ending ACL tear, and defensive end Rasheem Green remains out with a pinched nerve in his neck.

Defensive end L.J. Collier, was listed with a new wrist injury, though he was a full participant in practice yesterday.

The 31-year-old Harrison was released by the Lions in February, and would offer some immediate run-stopping help.