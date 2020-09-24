Davante Adams remains out of practice Thursday; Kenny Clark limited

Getty Images

Packers receiver Davante Adams said Wednesday his hamstring was better, but he was uncertain about his status for Sunday.

It would seem that it remains that way a day later.

Adams did not practice again Thursday.

He played 38 of 73 snaps before his injury, catching three passes for 36 yards.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (groin) practiced for the first time since his injury in Week One. He was limited after missing Wednesday’s work.

Clark was inactive in Week Two.

Tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle) went from limited Wednesday to missing practice Thursday. Tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) and punter JK Scott (personal) missed practice but for non-injury reasons.

Linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) remained limited.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams (toe) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.